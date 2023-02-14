Chef Joey Morelli Aims To Fight Children's Hunger Through Joey's Food Fight

Chef Joey Morelli, based in Chicago, IL, is taking new strides in his quest to feed children in orphanages around the world. Joey's Food Fight, his YouTube channel where he publishes videos of himself visiting orphanages, constructing kitchens, and instructing their residents about cost-effective ways to obtain and prepare food, serves as his platform for this admirable cause. Joey encourages everyone to visit his YouTube channel to find out how they can also contribute to underprivileged communities. Learn more here: https://www.tiktok.com/@joeysfoodfight.



Joey's first assignment took him to Hope House, a non-profit organization based in Deerfield, Illinois, that runs an orphanage in Cambodia called Hope for Silent Voices. Joey raised money through contributions before leaving for Cambodia in July 2022, where he rebuilt the Hope House kitchen and trained those in charge how to use local ingredients and cook wholesome meals on a tight budget. Videos of his time at the orphanage (including the moment he arrived, his first dinner with the children, showing them how to make pasta, and more) were posted on his YouTube channel and were received well by his supporters.



At a fundraiser held in Max's Deli in November 2022, Joey disclosed that he would be traveling again to Cambodia for five weeks in January 2023 to prepare meals for the local population. This time, the same children would serve as his sous chefs. Following his return from Cambodia, Joey's tour will continue with a visit to a Mexican orphanage in Mexico City. When asked about his experience in Cambodia, Joey replied, "My goal is to complete 10 missions in 10 years. Each mission is two stops at an orphanage in whichever country the universe sends me to and helping starving kids. This year it sent me to Cambodia. The poverty in the region cannot be put into words. One dollar is worth 4000 Cambodian riels. For context, one dollar is worth 20 pesos. The disparity is unfathomable. However, at the same time, the joy in the Cambodian people is infectious. It's a huge impact for them and it's a huge impact for this person too. It's a mitzvah for them and it's a mitzvah for me too. If everyone handled their little hula hoop of life, what a great world this would be." The celebrity chef hopes that he can make a positive impact on the lives of as many children as he can during these missions.



Future plans for Joey Morelli's YouTube channel are ambitious. Soon, Joey's Food Fight will be producing a number of videos about food and his charitable endeavors. The channel will concentrate on producing programming that is humorous, educational, engaging, and appealing to all age groups. Joey's Food Fight will also act as a vehicle for generating contributions to his philanthropic endeavors and spreading awareness of his life's work, which is to end world poverty. Joey says, "I'm a great chef and I love kids, but I don't have kids of my own. So, at 50, I said to myself that I'm going to go all over the world, cook at orphanages, and impact the lives of children with my superpowers, which are building kitchens and teaching food. That's how I met Eric Lyons, the founder of Hope For The Silent Voices, and found my way to the Hope House in Cambodia. That was six months ago. Today, I've got my non-profit organization up and running, and I've raised close to $100,000." Learn more here: https://www.joeysfoodfight.com.



Joey Morelli obtained an associate degree in culinary arts after graduating in 1992 with a restaurant management major. With more than three decades of experience, he has worked under seasoned restaurateurs at some of the most renowned venues in the nation, doing everything from the grill to the pastry. His career even includes a brief appearance on a network TV program alongside his brother. He currently owns Max's Deli, a busy delicatessen in the New York style located in Highland Park, Illinois. In order to produce material that aspires to change lives, Joey now draws on his expertise in managing huge food preparation operations and his experience in front of the camera.



To learn more about Joey Morelli's mission to help children across the world and for those interested in contributing to this cause, head over to the official website for Joey's Food Fight or visit their YouTube Channel. Joey and his team can also be contacted via phone or email.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fis4IsdQqCg

