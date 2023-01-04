PrePrimarySchools.com Announces its List of Best Early Childhood Education Preschools You Should Follow in 2023

The Early Childhood Education program combines theory and coursework with real-world experience in the field. Students will learn the importance of play in children's education, family involvement and curriculum design.

Graduates will be qualified to work in a variety of jobs, including child care centers, early learning and family centers.

Quality pre-primary education is the foundation of a child's journey: every stage of further education depends on its success. Yet, despite the proven and lifelong benefits, nearly half of the 175 million children of pre-primary age globally are not enrolled in pre-primary education.

In low-income countries, the picture is worse, with only 1 in 5 children enrolled. Children from poor families are less likely to participate in early childhood education programs. For children who do have access, poorly trained teachers, crowded and stimulating environments, and inappropriate curricula reduce the quality of their experiences.

Failure to provide quality early childhood education limits children's futures by denying them opportunities to reach their full potential. It limits the future of countries, robbing them of the human capital needed to reduce inequality and promote peaceful, prosperous societies.

High-quality, dynamic early learning experiences can help fill gaps in learning basic skills. In the past, many children did not have access to early childhood education or were involved in programs that did not help them reach their full potential. However, the availability of early childhood education has increased significantly in recent years. Preschools Shaping tomorrow's Future.

