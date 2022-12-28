Voy Media Celebrates The Glory Year of 2022 And Continues To Grow In 2023

Voy Media offers various marketing services like Advertising, Creative Studio, Growth Marketing, and Ventures.

Voy Media, a leading digital marketing agency, is excited to celebrate an outstanding 2022 with a new strategic initiative that led to its expansive global reach in marketing, branding, and creative services. Continuing the remarkable achievement of $357M in revenue, Voy Media is looking forward to working and delivering the best services of sale, branding, and advertising.

Voy Media has earned a well-deserved reputation for the hands-on approach by the founders, including creating tangible and effective plans while working individually with every client. The agency offers custom, data-driven marketing strategies to businesses of all sizes using proprietary software and unique in-house-developed targeting technology.

Everyone from Fortune 500 companies to dog toy companies, education providers, and dynamic little start-ups work with Voy Media to get incredible results. During the year, Voy Media had proven to help businesses increase their sales from 6 to 7 to 8 figures a month. 92% of clients have doubled their revenue in their first year with Voy Media. Up to 2022, Voy Media also marked a milestone of delivering ads to 122 countries, thus, 13,721 high-volume creatives were produced a month.

Especially, in 2022, Voy Media introduced Metrics Box, which helps businesses to run their eCommerce store easier. Using the company's proprietary data-driven approach and algorithms to understand the customer better, the product provides businesses with real-time reports, infinite segmentation, product insights, customer tools, and hundreds of other features. The company also has ramped up the production of Digital Marketing Fastlane, a podcast highlighting marketing strategies. Although we're newcomers in podcasting, Digital Marketing Fastlane already has many satisfied reviewers with over 160 5-star reviews. Released Digital Marketing Made Easy: A-Z Growth Strategies and Key Concepts of Digital Marketing, Voy Media presents an exhaustive resource for marketers.

With the mission to help entrepreneurs, founders and marketers learn the highest quality marketing tactics they can apply to their businesses, Voy Media has constantly improved the strategies and developed relationships that drive a positive change in partners, big and small. Rose L, a client who voted 5-star for Voymedia.com, shared: "Voy does a great job of increasing our results and maintaining the 3x ROAS that we are looking to achieve. They are continually giving my marketing team new ideas. We recently implemented a quiz funnel they suggested, and we already see a 40% decrease in CPA."

Voy Media provides services centered around effectiveness. It includes Full-Service Facebook & Instagram Ads, Retargeting, a Dedicated Account Manager & Lead Strategist, Creative Studio (Ad Video Design & Custom Photoshoots, Copywriting, Graphic Design & Illustration, Video Editing, Video Production, User Generated Content, Product/Lifestyle Photography), 1 on 1 Strategy Consultations, etc.

About Voy Media

Voy Media is an award-winning digital marketing agency based in New York, NY. Voy Media's full-service solution enables clients to focus on their core business while achieving the best possible results from their marketing campaigns. The company specializes in working with direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands and venture-backed companies.

