Fisker ($FSR) and Wallbox ($WBX) Partner to Deliver Home EV Charging Solutions across North America and Europe

Fisker (NYSE: FSR) and Wallbox (NYSE: WBX) have announced a new partnership to deliver electric vehicle charging solutions to consumers throughout the United States and Europe. The new partnership will make the Wallbox Pulsar Plus charger available to Fisker’s North American and European customer markets.

In Europe, Fisker has announced that it will become the first original equipment manufacturer to offer Wallbox's Pulsar Max charger. Similar to the Wallbox Pulsar Plus, the Max model delivers top charging speeds and offers a full energy management suite which includes solar charging.

Both charger models will be available for installation in homes, offices, and multi-unit dwellings to provide straightforward and efficient charging.

Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker stated: "Fisker is laser-focused on giving our customers simple and intuitive technology combined with clever design to make owning an EV easier. Together with Wallbox, we are providing class-leading, competitively priced chargers for Fisker owners."

California-based Fisker, founded in 2016, is developing desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles. Wallbox meanwhile is a global company dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy in the electric vehicle industry.

Via GreenStocksNews