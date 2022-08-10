Palm Oil Monthly Update – August 2022

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures volume and open interest

In July 2022, CME Crude Palm Oil volume totaled 22,337 lots (558,425 metric tons) and the end-of-month open interest was 49,899 lots (1,247,475 metric tons).

Volume in the first three contract months was 8,042, which was about 36% of the total monthly volume.

End-of-month open interest in the first three contract months was 18,428, which was about 37% of the total open interest.

Source: CME Group

Source: CME Group

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil price and volatility

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures* settled at $967.75 per metric ton at the end of July 2022, creating a -$145.00 price movement from a month ago.

During the month, 20-day rolling volatility ranged from 62.8% to 85.4%, with an average of 75.3%.

Source: CME Group

Bean Oil – Palm Oil spread, Palm Oil – Gasoil Spread price and Palm Oil FOB Indonesia basis price

Bean Oil – Palm Oil (BOPO)** price increased from $428.94 per ton at the end of the previous month, to $544.62 per ton at the end of the month. The monthly movement was $115.68.

Source: CME Group

Palm Oil – Gasoil (POGO)*** decreased from -$23.25 per ton at the end of the previous month, to -$127.50 per ton at the end of the month. The monthly movement was -$104.25.