Quarterly overview

The first half of 2022 has been a volatile one for wheat. On top of tight global supplies, the war in Ukraine has driven wheat prices higher and pushed disrupted trade flows into the spotlight. With 26% of world wheat exports that come out of the Black Sea virtually shut off, markets are trying to adapt.

CME Group's geographically diverse portfolio of wheat contracts, including North American, Black Sea, and Australian origins, allow customers to respond to shifting trade flows while capturing the benefits of trading on one exchange.

To expand this portfolio, we launched Canadian Wheat futures, the only futures contract representing the globally vital FOB Vancouver export market for hard wheat. Our global wheat portfolio is one way to confront current economic driven supply disruptions.

Learn more about the benchmark Wheat products here.

Scan the above QR code for more expert analysis of market events and trends driving opportunities today!

Source: CME Group

New product launches

Lumber futures and options, launching August 8*, are 1/4 the size of a truck rather than a rail car contract size designed to offer a more precise hedge and a more accessible tool to manage lumber price risk. It will be physically delivered to the Chicago Switching District, allowing for wider market participation.

*Pending regulatory review

Image credit: CME Group

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.