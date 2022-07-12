7 Ways To Profit During A Crypto Bear Market

All financial markets experience different cycles and market conditions. Since crypto asset prices also go through prolonged periods of bullish and bearish movements, the crypto market is no exception. The most dreaded market phase for crypto traders and investors is a declining or bearish phase, especially one that sustains itself for a long time.

General sentiments regarding the crypto and other financial markets are bleak during these periods, making many investors and crypto enthusiasts understandably worried. However, many traders still find ways to make money during unfavourable market conditions. To earn when the market is down, it is important to understand the concept of a bear market.

What Is a Crypto Bear Market?

A bear or bearish market is a prolonged period characterized by falling prices of at least 20% across major crypto assets. Individual crypto-assets may also be in a bear market if they experience a decline of 20% or more over an extended period. A bear market may occur due to widespread pessimism and negative market sentiment, as well as other internal or external factors. Additionally, a weak or slowing economy, pandemics, wars, and geopolitical crises are also characteristics that may cause a bear market.

7 Ways to Make Money and Profit in a Crypto Bear Market

Even when the market is in an overall downtrend, the blockchain and DeFi sector offers various ways for crypto traders and investors to still emerge profitable and victorious. Here are a few lucrative options that crypto investors and traders can utilize to make money and remain afloat in a bearish market phase.

Yield Farming

Yield Farming is a cryptocurrency investment method that allows investors to earn interest and rewards on their crypto assets. With yield farming, investors lend their crypto assets to DeFi platforms that hold these assets in a liquidity pool for a specified period. These pools provide liquidity to decentralized finance platforms that use the funds and ensure that the depositors earn some interest over time.

Crypto Staking

Staking is the process of earning rewards by locking up funds on a blockchain. Although similar to yield farming, this process does not use tokens for loans. Instead, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchains use staking to validate transactions on their networks.

Users who stake more tokens get higher priority to validate transactions and earn more funds. Earnings from asset staking vary between platforms and depend on the governance community in each case. Before getting involved in yield farming or staking, always do your own research and make sure the returns are sustainable, as many times, there are ludicrous and unsustainable offerings that result in users losing all of their funds.

Crypto Savings and Crypto Lending

Savings and lending are good ways to make passive income from crypto during a bear market. These methods involve storing assets on a platform to earn simple interest on the deposits. Traders should remember that potential earnings mainly depend on the amount stored. Again, do your own research before allocating any capital to these types of platforms.

Forks and Airdrops

Altcoin forks and airdrops are also effective ways to make money in a bear market. A fork happens when users vote to diverge a blockchain and form another due to a material disagreement. This process leads to an airdrop where holders of the old token get the new tokens to participate in the forked blockchain. Depending on the value of the forked token, users can earn quite a bit by simply holding newly acquired tokens.

Margin Trading

One of the most common ways to make money in a down-trending market is margin trading. This method is simply the process of trading crypto assets with funds from brokers. Margin trading allows users to trade with more money than they have in their accounts, thereby increasing potential profit. Although margin trading is an effective way to earn in a bear market, this method is only recommended to experienced crypto traders, as you can lose the entirety of your initial capital if the market moves in the opposite direction of your call.

Analyze Smaller DeFi Projects

A new DeFi project may have a low valuation after launch, but show huge promise in the long run. Crypto enthusiasts who take the time to analyze and research these projects can likely find and profit from the right ones. Even in a bear market, crypto investors who get in early enough tend to make gains from the increase in the asset prices of these crypto projects.

Dollar-Cost Averaging

One of the most effective ways to thrive in a bear market is to buy the dip. With dollar-cost averaging, investors buy assets at consistent intervals and properly observe market conditions before reinvesting. Since the cryptocurrency market's volatility is unpredictable, it is nearly impossible to predict the lowest point before a reversal. Hence, dollar-cost averaging helps investors maximize profits by allowing them to buy at low points before the market becomes bullish. You lower your risk by lowering your potential downside and upside, but also allocating capital in a way where you will not only hit peaks and troughs.

Next Steps

Any crypto market condition has potential for profitability if you know how to play it right. The above strategies can help even novice crypto traders earn when the market is bearish. However, traders should note that their preferred strategy should depend on their risk tolerance and portfolio size. Traders should also learn to study the market to ensure that the chosen method will be effective at a particular time.