Is France at Risk of a Debt Crisis?

Is France at an increased risk of a financial crisis? It’s a question that few observers are asking, but there are three reasons for potential concern:

French debt levels have spiralled higher over the past decade, even when much of Europe has deleveraged. The European Central Bank (ECB) has indicated that it will start raising rates in July, and this could increase the cost of financing debt over time. After the June 19 legislative elections, passing additional reforms that might reduce public debt and spur economic growth could become more difficult.

France’s Rising Debt Levels

Over the past two decades French debt levels have steadily increased. At the beginning of the new millennium, France’s total public and private sector debt burden was 186.7% of GDP. By end of 2021, France’s debt-to-GDP ratio had risen to 347.7%, according to data from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). Currently, France has higher overall debt than any other eurozone nation, including Portugal, Ireland, Italy, Greece and Spain, all of whom encountered severe financial problems in the years following the global financial crisis (Figure 1).

Figure 1: France is Europe’s Most Indebted Nation

Debt has risen across all sectors of the French economy since 2000. Public sector debt has increased from 59.3% to 113.3% of GDP. Household debt has doubled as a portion of the economy from 33.9% to 67.1% today. Finally, French corporate debt has grown from 93.5% to 167.3% of GDP (Figure 2).

Figure 2: French Debt Has Nearly Doubled Relative to GDP Since 2000

Also of note is the trajectory of French debt relative to its eurozone peers. During the first decade of the eurozone’s existence, the rise in debt levels generally across Europe and France wasn’t particularly exceptional. However, over the last decade, the eurozone debt ratios have been stable overall, and there have been four remarkably different debt trajectories among the member nations:

Highly indebted nations have deleveraged (Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal and Spain – Figure 3). Lower-than-average debt nations have kept debt levels low (Austria and Germany – Figure 4) Higher-than-average debt nations that have not deleveraged (Greece and Italy – Figure 5) Nations that have continued to lever up (Belgium, Finland and France – Figure 6)

Figure 3: Certain nations used the period of low rates to deleverage

Figure 5: Italy and Greece have maintained average or above-average debt ratios

Figure 6: Belgium, Finland and especially France have sharply increased debt ratios

One factor that could work in France’s favor is the mix of its debt. A large share of France’s debt is in the non-financial corporate sector and it’s not clear whether gross domestic product is the right yardstick especially since France is home to many large multinational corporations. To the extent that their debts are matched by revenues earned abroad by foreign subsidiaries and affiliates, their debt levels might be more manageable than their ratio to France’s gross domestic product would suggest.

That said, there are plenty of examples of private sector debt being brought into the public books in the event of financial stress. That happened in the U.S. with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in 2008 and in Ireland, Spain and the United Kingdom when their banks ran into trouble during the global financial crisis, some of which wound up being nationalized.

There are also more subtle ways of bringing private debts into public accounts. When the private sector runs into trouble, the government can increase spending and/or cut taxes, running larger deficits which increase public debt while the private sector attempts to deleverage. This occurred in Japan over the past several decade as public debt ballooned from 60% to over 200% of GDP. This, however, is more easily done in nations like Japan and the U.S. where a sovereign issues debt into a currency controlled by that nation’s central bank. This is not the case in the eurozone where the “sovereign” bond market resembles a municipal debt market with many governments issuing debt into a common currency that none of them directly control.