NFT Project 'The Littles' To Install Statues In NYC To Help Ukrainian Children

NFT project ‘the littles’ today announced the installation of the life-sized statues of “Jojo Bear,” the main character of its collection throughout New York City, to help children displaced by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Founded by Wil Lee and his wife Cass Chan, the littles had sold out its genesis 10K NFT collection within the first 3 minutes of its November 2021 launch, generating over $40 million in secondary sales with more than 5400 unique holders.

Jojo Bear is also the main character of an upcoming animated children's TV show, co-created by TIME Studios, the Emmy Award-winning television and film production division of TIME.

Proceeds to benefit children in Ukraine

By engaging with these statues and scanning their QR codes, visitors across NYC can receive free POAP NFT and sweepstake prizes.

For every QR code scan, $1 will be donated to KidSave, which is rescuing children and families in Ukraine and providing humanitarian aid.

“We are excited to make the world of NFTs more accessible and approachable with this not-so-little activation while giving back to children in dire need,” Wil Lee said.

Keith Grossman, President of Time said, “I have gotten to know Wil and the littles community over the past few months and love our shared values. Personally, I am thrilled TIME Studios will help develop Wil's creative vision from the blockchain to the big screen.”