Tocvan Discovers NEW Parallel Trend to the Main Zone in Exploration Drilling at Pilar

Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire - June 8, 2022 Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC); (OTC:TCVNF); (FSE:TV3), is pleased to announce drill results from its Pilar Au-Ag Project in Sonora, Mexico. Results for drill holes JES-22-63 and JES-22-65 are provided in this release, both testing parallel trends to the Main Zone (see Figure 1). JES-22-63 returned 54.9-meters at 0.3 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag from 6.1-meters depth, including 13.7-meters at 0.6 g/t Au and 13 g/t Ag and 9.2-meters at 0.6 g/t Au and 3 g/t Ag. JES-22-63 was a RC reconnaissance drill hole testing a 200-meter gap between the Main Zone and 4-T Trend (see Plate 1). JES-22-65 was successful in intersecting a broad anomalous zone in the 4-T Trend, with elevated zinc (weight averaged >500 ppm) from surface to 81.2-meters down hole depth. Follow-up on each trend is warranted to evaluate the full extent of each. A total of 1,562 meters of Phase III drilling has been completed to date in nine drill holes providing key information across the Main Zone and 4-T Trend.

Figure 1. Map of Phase III Drill Holes.



Click Image To View Full Size

Drill Highlights (This Release)

JES-22-63 (RC)

54.9m at 0.3 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag, from 6.1m Including 13.7m at 0.6 g/t Au and 13 g/t Ag, from 6.1m Including 4.6m at 1.6 g/t Au and 29 g/t Ag, from 6.1m And 9.2m at 0.6 g/t Au and 3 g/t Ag, from 42.7m



"To conclude this stage of drill results with a discovery of a new trend parallel to our Main Zone, gives us confidence in the significance of the mineralized system at Pilar and provides us with more targets to follow-up on," commented Brodie Sutherland, CEO. "For the first drill hole on this trend to return broad low-grade mineralization is extremely encouraging. We are very proud of the team and the success we have had to date, to have eight of nine drill holes return significant mineralization is a testament to their hard work. Planning is underway to complete more drilling within the next month to further evaluate these new target areas."

Summary of Phase III Drill Highlights to Date (9 drill holes, totalling 1,562 meters)

JES-22-58 (Core)

33.3m at 0.6 g/t Au and 2 g/t Ag, from 85.6 meters Including 21.7m at 0.9 g/t Au



JES-22-59 (Core)

116.9m at 1.2 g/t Au and 7 g/t Ag Including 48.1m at 2.8 g/t Au and 9 g/t Ag Including 10.2m at 12.0 g/t Au and 23 g/t Ag



JES-22-61 (Core)

63.4m at 0.6 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag, from 60.8m Including 29.9m at 0.9 g/t Au and 18 g/t Ag, from 60.8m



JES-22-62 (Core)

108.6m at 0.8 g/t Au and 3 g/t Ag, from 48.7m Including 31.9m at 2.4 g/t Au and 2 g/t Ag, from 125.4m Including 9.4m at 7.6 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag, from 144.8m



JES-22-63 (RC)

54.9m at 0.3 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag, from 6.1m Including 13.7m at 0.6 g/t Au and 13 g/t Ag, from 6.1m



Discussion of Results

As part of the Phase III program, nine drill holes have been completed totalling over 1,562 meters (Figure 1). Drilling looked to expand the Main Zone through 25, 50 and 100-meter step-outs to the southeast in a gap zone that has seen little drilling focused on the main trend between hole JES-20-32 (94.6m at 1.6 g/t Au) and hole JES-21-50 (39.7m at 0.96 g/t Au).

Drill hole JES-22-63 was successful in intersecting a significant zone of broad low-grade gold mineralization in a silicified andesite host with quartz veining (54.9 meters of 0.3 g/t Au, including 13.7 meters of 0.6 g/t Au and 9.2 meters of 0.6 g/t Au). The intersection included a near surface quartz vein zone grading 1.6 g/t Au and 29 g/t Ag over 4.6 meters. The broader low-grade interval is interpreted to be a new parallel trend, 100-meters northeast of JES-21-47 (47.3m of 0.7 g/t Au) and 200-meters northeast of JES-22-62 (108.6m of 0.8 g/t Au).

Drill hole JES-22-65 tested an area along the 4-T Trend where surface sampling returned consistent gold mineralization. Although no significant mineralization was recorded, a broad anomalous zinc zone with average grades above 500 ppm was recorded from surface to 81.2 meters depth. Propylitic alteration recorded in the hole associated with a silicified andesite host suggests the hole is proximal to more robust mineralization.

Table 1. Summary of Phase III Drill Results to Date.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m)* Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) JES-21-57 6.10 12.20 6.10 0.51 7.68 JES-22-58 85.60 118.85 33.25 0.63 1.92 including 85.60 107.30 21.70 0.94 2.69 including 90.15 94.15 4.00 5.08 14.28 JES-22-59 20.20 137.05 116.85 1.19 6.57 including 55.70 103.75 48.05 2.81 9.03 including 55.70 65.90 10.20 12.04 23.35 including 55.70 59.90 4.20 28.34 48.91 JES-22-60 5.40 10.90 5.50 0.64 9.85 and 26.10 26.60 0.50 2.45 13.40 and 77.15 79.10 1.95 0.66 1.70 JES-22-61 60.75 124.10 63.35 0.61 10.74 including 60.75 90.65 29.90 0.91 18.27 including 81.75 90.65 8.90 2.11 44.81 JES-22-62 38.65 157.30 118.65 0.74 3.11 including 48.70 157.30 108.60 0.81 2.91 including 125.40 157.30 31.90 2.37 2.21 including 144.80 154.22 9.42 7.63 5.27 JES-22-63 6.10 61.00 54.90 0.28 4.69 including 6.10 19.82 13.72 0.57 12.87 including 6.10 10.68 4.58 1.56 28.90 also` 42.70 51.85 9.15 0.56 3.41 JES-22-64 60.30 167.60 107.30 0.08 2.25 including 93.20 138.00 44.80 0.15 1.00 JES-22-65 No Significant Mineralization Recorded

*Reported widths are apparent widths.

Table 2. Phase III Drill Holes.

Collar Depth Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip JES-21-57 190.6 617608 3144631 420 240 -55 JES-22-58 149.3 617373 3144612 384 60 -55 JES-22-59 170.4 617477 3144576 424 240 -55 JES-22-60 173.4 617622 3144509 404 225 -65 JES-22-61 175.0 617553 3144537 427 235 -45 JES-22-62 188.4 617541 3144483 428 235 -60 JES-22-63 114.4 617711 3144572 424 225 -60 JES-22-64 200.1 617554 3144437 421 235 -45 JES-22-65 200.2 617780 3144664 428 225 -50

Figure 2. Cross-Section of JES-22-63.

­

Click Image To View Full Size

Plate 1. Photo JES-22-63 Collar with JES-22-62, 200m to the southwest in the background.



Click Image To View Full Size

About the Pilar Property

The Pilar Gold-Silver property is interpreted as a structurally controlled low-sulphidation epithermal project hosted in andesite rocks. Three zones of mineralization have been identified in the north-west part of the property from historic surface work and drilling and are referred to as the Main Zone, North Hill and 4-Trench. Structural features and zones of mineralization within the structures follow an overall NW-SE trend of mineralization. Over 20,700 m of drilling have been completed to date. Significant results are highlighted below:

2021 Phase II RC Drilling Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses): 39.7m @ 0.96 g/t Au, including 1.5m @ 14. g/t Au 47.7m @ 0.70 g/t Au including 3m @ 5.6 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag 29m @ 0.71g/t Au 35.1m @ 0.66 g/t Au

2020 Phase I RC Drilling Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses 94.6m @ 1.6 g/t Au, including 9.2m @ 10.8 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag; 41.2m @ 1.1 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 6.0g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag ; 24.4m @ 2.5 g/t Au and 73 g/t Ag, including 1.5m @ 33.4 g/t Au and 1,090 g/t Ag

Historic Core RC drilling. Highlights include: 61.0m @ 0.8 g/t Au 16.5m @ 53.5g/t Au and 53 g/t Ag 13.0m @ 9.6 g/t Au 9.0m @ 10.2 g/t Au and 46 g/t Ag



About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan is a well-structured exploration development company. Tocvan was created in order to take advantage of the prolonged downturn the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan has approximately 33 million shares outstanding and is earning 100% into two exciting opportunities in Sonora, Mexico: the Pilar Gold-Silver project and the El Picacho Gold-Silver project. Management feels both projects represent tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

RC chips and core samples were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was analyzed using 50-gram nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Over limits for gold (>10 g/t), were analyzed using fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Silver and other elements were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Brodie A. Sutherland, P.Geo., CEO for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Offering. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the speculative nature of the Company's business, the Company's formative stage of development and the Company's financial position. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

For more information, please contact:

TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.

Brodie A. Sutherland, CEO

820-1130 West Pender St.

Vancouver, BC V6E 4A4

Telephone: 1 888 772 2452

Email: ir@tocvan.ca

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.