Quizam Closes $240,000 Private Placement

June 3rd, 2022 – TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC – Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") (CSX:QQ) (OTC:QQQFF) is pleased to announce that the 4,000,000 Unit PP @ $0.06 is now closed.

The Unit Private Placement consists of 4,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.06 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and a ½ share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.20 for 24 months.

Subscription details are as follows: 9 Placees;

Insider Blueskyview Software Corp. (Russ Rossi CEO) – 755,000 units;

Shares and warrants issued as a result of this Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period expiring October 4th­­­, 2022.

About ontracktv and Quantum1 Cannabis

Quizam Media Corporation owns Quizam Entertainment, On-Track Corp. Training, OnTrackTV and Quantum 1 Cannabis. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries it is a producer, aggregator, marketer and broadcaster of movie entertainment and Online Virtual Learning. In addition, Quizam owns and operates a chain of BC Cannabis Dispensaries under the name Quantum1 (www.quantum1cannabis.com)

