 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Binance Labs Makes Investment In PancakeSwap

Murtuza Merchant , Benzinga Contributor  
June 06, 2022 9:28am   Comments
Share:
Binance Labs Makes Investment In PancakeSwap

Binance Labs, the venture capital and incubation arm of Binance (CRYPTO: BNB), has made an investment in PancakeSwap, a decentralized exchange built on BNB Chain.

The investment is aimed at facilitating the next wave of global blockchain adoption by providing technology development, marketing and community support, and enterprise solutions for Web3 transformation.

PancakeSwap’s utility and governance token (CRYPTO: CAKE) is trading up about 8% following the announcement, according to Coinmarketcap.

CAKE is currently trading at $4.70, down about 40% from the $7.46 level from a month ago on the back of a tumultuous month for the crypto markets.

Launched in September 2020, PancakeSwap has grown to be the biggest dApp on BNB Chain with daily active users of over 400,000.

“PancakeSwap has been leading the development and mass adoption of BNB Chain. Given that PancakeSwap is the most widely used dApp and the DeFi project with the highest TVL on BNB Chain, we have and will continue to provide strong support for the project,” Bill Qian, Head of Binance Labs, said.

With more than 1,300 active dApps across multiple categories such as DeFi, Metaverse, blockchain games, and NFTs. BNB Chain has processed more than 3 billion transactions from 163 million unique addresses since its launch in 2020.

Binance Labs has not yet revealed details on the size of the investment.

Binance Labs had recently launched a $500 million fund to invest in projects that can extend the use cases of cryptocurrencies and drive the adoption of Web3 and blockchain technologies.

The fund is supported by global institutional investors like DST Global Partners, and Breyer Capital.

Other major private equity funds, family offices, and corporations also subscribed to the fund as limited partners.

This article was submitted by an external contributor and may not represent the views and opinions of Benzinga.

 

Related Articles ($BNB + $CAKE)

Here's How Much This Top BNB Whale Just Paid To Buy 400M Dogecoin
Farfetch, Luxury Online Merchant, To Start Accepting ETH, BTC, BNB, Other Cryptocurrencies
Crypto-Wills: How To Leave Cryptocurrency In Your Will
The Downfall Of De-Regulation: How Binance Could Have Learned From INX's First-Ever SEC-Registered IPO On The Blockchain
Top 10 Cryptocurrencies In The World By Twitter Followers
Cryptocurrency BNB Down More Than 7% Within 24 hours
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: contributorsCryptocurrency Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com