 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tether Enters Latin America With Stablecoin Pegged To Mexican Peso

Murtuza Merchant , Benzinga Contributor  
May 26, 2022 8:52pm   Comments
Share:
Tether Enters Latin America With Stablecoin Pegged To Mexican Peso

Tether (CRYPTO: USDT), the company operating the blockchain-enabled platform tether.to today announced the launch of MXNT, a stablecoin pegged to the Mexican Peso.

 MXNT tokens will initially support Ethereum, Tron, and Polygon.

MXNT will join three other fiat-currency pegged tokens Tether has in the market: the US dollar-pegged USDT, the Euro-pegged EURT, and the offshore Chinese Yuan-pegged CNHT.

screenshot_20220527-061721_twitter.jpg
According to data from Triple A, a cryptocurrency payments company, 40% of Mexican companies are looking to adopt blockchain and cryptocurrencies in some form making Mexico a prime location for the next Latin American crypto hub.

Difficulty in money transfers spurred stablecoin launch

The multibillion-dollar flow of remittances into Mexico and the difficulties involved with money transfers have created an opportunity for stablecoin usage and adoption.

The creation of MXNT puts the Mexican Peso on the blockchains and provides a faster, less costly option for asset transfers, according to a statement issued by the company.

“We have seen a rise in cryptocurrency usage in Latin America over the last year that has made it apparent that we need to expand our offerings,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Tether.

“Introducing a Peso-pegged stablecoin will provide a store of value for those in the emerging markets and in particular Mexico. MXNT can minimize volatility for those looking to convert their assets and investments from fiat to digital currencies. Tether customers in this entirely new market will be able to benefit from the same transparent customer experience,” he added.

According to the company, the launch of MXNT will provide a testing ground for onboarding new users in the Latin American market and will pave the way for future fiat-pegged currencies in the region to be launched.

This article was submitted by an external contributor and may not represent the views and opinions of Benzinga.

 

Related Articles ($USDT)

Aussies Lost $81.5 Million to Crypto Scams This Year: ACCC
Most Cryptos Have Equilibrium Value of Zero According To Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor
Here's How People Lost Close To $1B Worth Of Crypto (Mostly Bitcoin) To Scammers
VC Firm a16z Raises $4.5 Billion For A Crypto Firm
10 Largest Cryptocurrencies By Market Cap: Terra Dives, Dogecoin Remains
Terra (LUNA) Sold 80,000 Bitcoins In A 3-Day Span Amid Depeg-Crisis: UST Holder Compensation Coming
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: contributorsCryptocurrency Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com