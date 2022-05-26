 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Funding For African blockchain start-ups grows 1000%
Marcus Sotiriou , Benzinga Contributor  
May 26, 2022 1:56pm   Comments
Share:
Funding For African blockchain start-ups grows 1000%

Whilst Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTCcontinues to consolidate sideways, adoption in Africa continues to surge. A new report reveals venture funding for African cryptocurrency start-ups grew 11x in 2022. Africa blockchain startups brought in $91 million in the first quarter of 2022 alone, a 10x increase from the first quarter of 2021.

One VC firm in particular, Crypto Valley Venture Capital (CVVC), the Switzerland-based venture capital (VC) firm, has launched an African blockchain early-stage fund. The VC said that the objective of the accelerator is to fund 100 start-ups from Africa in the next 4 years. So far, CVVC has invested in 12 blockchain start-ups whose business models go beyond cryptocurrencies.

Remarking on CVVC’s launch of the blockchain fund, as well as the publishing of the inaugural African Blockchain Report, Véronique Haller, Chargée d’affaires at the Swiss Embassy in South Africa said: “Blockchain has the potential to be a catalyst for positive change and shape the future of our continent. With data in and around blockchain in Africa still scarce, the first Africa Blockchain Report will be an important milestone.”

Furthermore, the Central African Republic is set to launch Africa’s first Bitcoin and crypto investment hub after the country made Bitcoin legal tender last month. I think crypto in general has an important role to play in Africa, as many Africans lack access to financial institutions. In addition, CVVC are trying to provide financial records to the population through blockchain technology which they would not have otherwise.

This article was submitted by an external contributor and may not represent the views and opinions of Benzinga.

 

Related Articles ($BTC)

Abra CEO Talks Consumer-Facing Crypto, Problems To Solve And UST Stablecoin
Bitcoin Whale Moves 2,473 BTC Off Coinbase
2,500 Bitcoin Was Just Transferred From Coinbase To Gemini
Someone Just Sent 3,035 Bitcoin Onto Coinbase
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $151M BTC From Coinbase To Gemini
Singapore's Public Pension Fund Recommends NFTs As Part Of Diversified Portfolio
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: contributorsCryptocurrency Startups Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com