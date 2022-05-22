ONE WORLD LITHIUM Jack Liftons Comments on the Lithium Industry and US Doe Patent

VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire - May 17, 2022 - One World Lithium Inc. (OTC:OWRDF) (CSE:OWLI) (the "Company" or "OWL") Jack Lifton is an advisor to OWL, a physical and Chemical Engineer and well known for his expertise by the investment community and the separation technology Sector. The following are quotes from Jack from an interview by Vorticom Inc., the Companies Public Relations Firm. The entire interview is posted on OWL's Web. https://oneworldlithium.com/.

The DOE patent is an advanced direct lithium extraction ("DLE") process for the extraction of lithium from natural brines, rapidly generating a pure lithium carbonate.

I was familiar with the technology that OWL has licensed from the US Department of Energy ("DOE"), but not as it has been newly applied to the selective separation of lithium carbonates from brines. Once I saw the data and procedures patented by the DOE, I was astonished by the simplicity, applicability, low cost, and end-product purity achieved.

The capability of One World Lithium's technology to vertically integrate the production of battery-grade lithium carbonate directly from brines in a single reactor. As a mining company, we remain focused on prospective properties of merit that may contain recoverable lithium at a commercial scale, from a wide range of concentrations. We are able to vertically integrate such a deposit into the company to include the highest value-added form of that commodity by focusing on an advanced direct lithium extraction ("DLE") process for the extraction and separation of lithium from natural brines, directly generating lithium carbonate. In Summary, we will focus on developing properties as assets that fuel our ability to offer low-cost lithium separation and direct production of battery grade lithium carbonate.

Lithium is the ‘driving' force behind electric vehicles, but the industry is not able to keep pace with demand. In February 2022, the Biden administration announced plans to invest $2.9 billion to strengthen the battery supply chain and the production of advanced batteries. New technologies that will expand the sources of the supply of lithium must fill the gap.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, 1 new lithium extraction technologies are attracting attention as these "methods "could help increase supplies, while attracting investors for their

potential to speed up production and reduce the environmental impact compared with most current lithium-extraction methods, are so far unproven at commercial scale."

The method uses unique carbon dioxide injection mixing techniques to quantitatively precipitate lithium carbonate from brines. This process requires no solvent, electrodes, membranes, or sorbents, but only uses carbon dioxide which can be sourced from industrial waste or exhaust gas streams or, even, ambient air. It significantly reduces capital and operation costs, process time, energy requirements, and, paradoxically, overall carbon dioxide emissions.

The process is fully deployable and operational at the brine source, eliminating the need to evaporate the brines and/or transportation of brine concentrates to a chemical processing facility to form and purify lithium carbonate. Deployment of this technology will reduce dependence on foreign lithium sources.

While traditional extraction methods yield about 40% to 50% of the lithium present in a mined or brine resource, processes using DLE can extract 75% to 90%.

The method uses a unique multi-step high pressure/temperature application of carbon dioxide injection-mixing to ultimately directly and selectively precipitate lithium carbonate from brines. One World's DLE technology competes favorably vs. competitors as:

The process requires no solvent, electrodes, membrane, or sorbents and only uses carbon dioxide which can be sourced commercially or from industrial waste streams or ambient air.

It significantly reduces capital and operation costs, process time, energy requirements, and, paradoxically, overall carbon dioxide emissions.

The process is fully operational at the brine source, eliminating transportation of brine derived solids to a chemical processing facility to form pure lithium carbonate. Deployment of this technology will reduce dependence on foreign lithium sources.

Jack also noted recent news on the lithium industry, including:

Global EV sales doubled in February 2022. (Inside EVs, April 6, 2022)

Spot price of one metric ton of lithium carbonate (LCE) has risen from $6,750 USD in September 2000 to $61,000 USD on April 29, 2022. (Argus, May 4th 2022)

Doug Fulcher noted "Jack's expertise has helped OWL to make several critical decisions Including developing a close relationship with the US Department of Energy"



One World Lithium Inc. remains focused on properties of merit that may contain lithium carbonate in a brine. The Company is also focused on commercial application of the DOE's separation technology. OWL intends to license or joint venture its technology to current and future lithium carbonate producers. For more information, visit: https://oneworldlithium.com/.

