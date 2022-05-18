People Hesitant To Buy Crypto Due to Lack of Knowledge: Study

With over 100 million people globally using cryptocurrencies in 2021, the digital dollar has become a widely accepted way of saving and spending.

A new study, however, points out that the majority of those who have not invested in cryptos are either due to a lack of knowledge, massive fluctuations, or a perception that the digital currencies are a scam.

A study conducted by Coupon Follow also found out that Gen Z says further government regulations and crypto law enforcement is most likely to convince them to buy crypto and one in five people who have never bought crypto have downloaded a crypto exchange app at some point.

Coupon Follow surveyed 1,172 respondents over the age of 18 via SurveyMonkey and respondents were limited to those in the United States who had not yet bought or invested in cryptocurrency.

Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and baby boomers were all included in the survey, with sample sizes ranging from 172 to 333 for each generation.

Hesitation due to lack of understanding

When respondents were asked about their aversion toward purchasing cryptocurrency, 42% said it was because they didn’t understand its value. Meanwhile, 39% were put off by the massive fluctuations in value that have plagued certain cryptocurrencies.

The third most common reason for hesitation was a concern that cryptos as a whole seemed like a scam. This sentiment was most common among baby boomers, 44% of whom selected it as their primary cause for pause.

Surprisingly, 18% of crypto skeptics have downloaded crypto exchange apps onto their phones but never ended up investing in any coins. The biggest reason for this sort of course reversal was a lack of knowledge about how to use the app or the currencies.

Interest Piqued?

Crypto investment interest seems to have taken a hit in 2022, with 61% of respondents saying they’re not at all likely to buy in this year. Only 6% of respondents who didn’t currently own crypto said they would be very or extremely likely to do so in the near future.

Looking forward to learning

The study results point out that interest in learning more about cryptocurrency is not dead. 6 out of 10 people were at least somewhat willing to learn more about cryptocurrency, even if they weren’t ready to spend money on it.

Experts say educating the masses is the need of the hour and relying on hear-say or sole dependence on the media is not good enough.

Anndy Lian, Thought Leader and Chief Digital Advisor to Mongolian Productivity Organization says people should look at reading online expert opinion articles and blogs where real users share their experiences.”

“This would help them think wider and allow them to make sound decisions on what to do next. Be the changemaker, don't be the problem. Crypto changes minds and empowers you to think beyond what you have learned in the textbook,” Lian says.

Raj Kapoor, chief Advisor at Acryptoverse, a crypto blockchain and advisory firm, says for years crypto has seemed like the fleeting tech trend most people could safely ignore, however, its power - both economic and cultural - has become too big to overlook.

“The elephant is in the room. Can we kick it out? I don’t think so, so let us learn to dance with the elephant now,” he adds.