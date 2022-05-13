DST Announces Changes to its Board Of Directors

MONTREAL, QUEBEC – TheNewswire - May 13th, 2022 – Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. ("DST" or the "Corporation") (CSE:DST) is announcing the nomination of Mario Jacob as the new Chairman of its board. Mr. Jacob has been an active and independent member of the board since 2016. As such, he has developed a good understanding of the company, its projects and technologies that will allow him to lead the board diligently.

In addition, DST is announcing the resignation of Mr. Hubert Marleau from its Board of directors. Mr. Marleau has recently joined a NASDAQ listed company and as such, was obligated to reduce its involvement as a director in several companies including DST. "The board and the management of DST would like to cheerfully thank Hubert for his faithful dedication and his contribution to the development of our company throughout the years. We were fortunate to be able to count on Hubert's expertise and wisdom for so many years. We wish him all the best in its new ventures." said David Lemieux, President, and CEO.

About Dundee Sustainable Technologies

The Corporation is engaged in the development and commercialisation of environment-friendly technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining industry. Through the development of patented, proprietary processes, DST extracts precious and base metals from mineralised material, concentrates and tailings, while stabilising contaminants such as arsenic, which could not otherwise be extracted or stabilised with conventional processes because of metallurgical issues or environmental considerations.

DST has filed, published, and has been granted patents for the CLEVR Process™ and GlassLock Process™ in numerous countries including Canada.

