 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EUR/USD: Life After The May FOMC
Carl Paraskevas , Benzinga Contributor  
 
May 05, 2022 11:34am   Comments
Share:
EUR/USD: Life After The May FOMC

The Fed raised interest rates by 50 bps and announced the start of QT on Wednesday as largely expected. Less anticipated were Fed Chair Powell’s comments discounting the near-term prospects of hikes greater than 50 bps at future meetings. US 2yr and 10yr yields fell as a result and EUR/USD eventually rose to an eventual high of 1.06420 in early morning trading before pairing back some of its gains. How does this shift in Fed calculus change the prospects for the euro?

From a technical perspective, one could argue by not much for the time being. EUR/USD, viewed on a weekly timeframe, is still very much locked in a downtrend with scope for an orderly retracement. More precisely, a sustained break above the last March swing high of 1.11849 would be required to signal an uptrend shift in price. Until then, swing traders are likely to be eyeing the 50% Fibonacci level of 1.08376 and 61.8% of 1.09233 as areas of resistance before considering potential for a bigger reversal.

Price action on lower time frames also suggest a bit of caution about the potential for substantial EUR/USD gains. In particular, the thirty-minute timeframe points to a rejection of the lower bound of the prior broken rising wedge, which suggests that buyer’s ability to push price higher at this junction may be limited. Eyes are now on whether the 3 May swing high of 1.05776 now turned support holds for confirmation of direction. That said, it may take a fall below the 1.05216 level, which represented the prior closing price on the prior break of the wedge pattern to really entice sellers in a big way.

This article was submitted by an external contributor and may not represent the views and opinions of Benzinga.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: contributorsForex Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com