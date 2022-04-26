 Skip to main content

Q2 2022 Options Newsletter
CME Group  
April 26, 2022
Q2 2022 Options Newsletter

Options in Q1 2022 was the fourth highest quarterly ADV on record

The following highlights took place in the options market this past quarter: 

  • It was a record quarter for Equity Index options, with 1.19 M ADV in Q1 2022
  • Agriculture options achieved a record Q1 in 2022-, with 321k ADV, 9% above the previous record Q1 in 2021
  • Interest Rate options were up 24% in ADV in Q1 of 2022 compared to Q1 2021 and was 0.39% higher than Q1 of 2019
  • It was a record quarter for APAC options, with 1.85 M ADV in Q1 2022

Source: CME Group

qrcode_12.png

Scan the above QR code for more expert analysis of market events and trends driving opportunities today!

