Q2 2022 Options Newsletter

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Options in Q1 2022 was the fourth highest quarterly ADV on record

The following highlights took place in the options market this past quarter:

It was a record quarter for Equity Index options, with 1.19 M ADV in Q1 2022

Agriculture options achieved a record Q1 in 2022-, with 321k ADV, 9% above the previous record Q1 in 2021

Interest Rate options were up 24% in ADV in Q1 of 2022 compared to Q1 2021 and was 0.39% higher than Q1 of 2019

It was a record quarter for APAC options, with 1.85 M ADV in Q1 2022

Source: CME Group

