Brian V. Elliott Joins Arev Life Sciences Global Corporation

VANCOUVER, BC / TheNewswire / April 19, 2022 / AREV Life Sciences Global Corp. (CSE:AREV) (OTC:AREVF) ("AREV" or the "Company") AREV Life Sciences Global Corporation announced today the appointment of Brian V. Elliott, B Comm to its Board of Directors.

In the pursuit of innovative global health solutions, AREV Life Sciences Global Corporation adds Brian V. Elliott, among its Board of Directors.

Brian V. Elliott is an international strategist and leader exhibiting over 35 years in Senior Management positions in the pharmaceutical industry and the health related public sectors. He has provided10 years of service with the Irish Government Industrial Development Authority in Ireland, France, and Lesotho.

Brian entered the pharmaceutical industry holding the position of International Sales Director with Norton Healthcare Generics based in Ireland and the UK directing their Ireland-based manufacturing operations. He assumed the position of Director of Janssen Pharmaceutica NV with responsibility for China, and subsequently was appointed International Trade Director, Janssen Africa, Middle East, West Asia.

He was recruited by Belgian biotech company Tibotec-Virco NV, as Senior Vice President, Corporate Alliances and Business Development. Brian also served as CEO of Tibotec Virco, Ireland.

Brian V. Elliott established Axios International Consultants Ltd in Ireland, and was Chairman of the organization for 5 years during which he undertook many developing country health related projects including:

United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) negotiator with pharma industry on access to antiretrovirals, where he co-designed the UNAIDS Drug Access Initiative and established pilot projects in Vietnam, Chile, Uganda, and Cote d'Ivoire.

Advisor to the Danish Government Overseas Aid Ministry on International HIV/AIDS policy.

The design and implementation of several global access initiatives including:

Bristol Myers Squibb - Secure the Future project in South Africa, Abbott - Step Forward for Children project in Tanzania and Burkina Faso, Abbott Gilead - Global Viread donation programme Pfizer - diflucan donation project Pfizer Roche- Blue Skies project in Southern Africa Glaxo Wellcome- tiered pricing for developing countries.



In 2008 Brian was appointed Executive Director of The Medical Transparency Alliance (MeTA), an alliance of the Department for International Development- UK, World Bank, and World Health Organization (WHO) aimed at increasing access to essential medicines in 7 pilot countries (Peru, Jordan, Kyrgizstan, Uganda, Zambia, Ghana and The Philippines). He also served as a member of the Affordable Medicine Facility for Malaria (AMFm) Expert Advisory Panel on review of the project evaluation process.

Recently, Brian works advising a number of major pharmaceutical companies establishing programs to provide global access to medicines working closely with Johnson & Johnson Global Public Health Group and other multinational companies. These efforts include reporting to companies, agencies and foundations on critical aspects of HIV/AIDS treatment in developing countries.

Projects in these areas include: working closely with Indian manufacturers of antiretroviral drugs to advocate with Global Fund and PEPFAR to modify their procurement processes, reporting. for United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), UNAIDS, and WHO on the security of supply of HIV/AIDS commodities, reviewing the Appropriate Use Criteria program (AUC)/ UNIDO Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plan for Africa for WHO, and providing strategies for implementation of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plan for Africa for WHO/UNIDO.

Brian continues advising Johnson & Johnson Global Public Health Group and several other international pharmaceutical companies on the establishment of Global Access to Medicine programs in developing countries. He compiled the WHO Procurement and Supply Management (PSM) proﬁle update, which updated the PSM profiles for 85 countries enabling assessment of the deployment status of CD4 and VL technology.

He addressed the special UN Assembly meeting on the looming crisis in HIV treatment and formed and advised a coalition of 11 Indian Generic Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and led discussions between them, the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), and The Global Fund to address the perceived inequities in the procurement system for antiretrovirals in lower- and middle- income countries, the market dynamics, and risk of security of supply.

He is currently managing the establishment of clinical trials of 2 novel drug drugs to treat NCDs and 2 Covid vaccine candidates in Kenya and advising governments in sub-Saharan Africa.

Further, the Company is pleased to announce that the Company has issued 150,000 stock options to Directors, Officers and Consultants of the Company at a price of $0.22 for a period of 5 years from the issuance dated. These options will vest immediately.

For further information, contact Mike Withrow, arevlifesciences@gmail.com 778-929-6536. For more information visit www.arevlifesciences.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Mike Withrow

CEO & Director

ABOUT AREV Life Sciences Global Corp.

AREV Life Sciences Global Corp. is a fully integrated, publicly traded, early-stage life science enterprise dedicated to delivering therapeutic interventions to public health through extraction of unique compounds, discovery, innovation and successful collaborations. The company's leadership drives discovery programs for clinical complexities presented by malnutrition, viral infectious diseases and the inflammatory response system. AREV is invested in commercial innovations in phytomedicinal discoveries of small molecule antivirals and for related neglected chronic co-morbidities and innovations human nutrition. AREV is dedicated to designing and delivering innovation in rational drug design, driven by presenting global epidemiological characteristics of multiple challenges to international human and animal health. AREV is a member of both BIOTECanada and The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws. This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks various risk factors discussed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.