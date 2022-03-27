G2 Technologies Provides Corporate Update

March 22, 2022 – TheNewswire - (Vancouver, BC): G2 Technologies Corp. (CSE:GTOO), (OTC:GTGEF), (FWB:1NZ.F) (the "Company" or "G2") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held Monday, March 14, 2022 (the "Meeting"). The shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") approved the change of business transaction approving a change of the Company's business from an energy issuer involved in the production of residential and commercial wood pellets in Europe to an oil & gas issuer.

The Chief Executive Officer of G2, Slawek Smulewicz, stated, "We are very pleased the Shareholders voted in favor of the change of business transaction and look forward to positioning G2 to take advantage of the recovering oil and gas sector and bringing value to the Shareholders".

In addition, the Shareholders of the Company approved setting of the number of directors at six (6) and elected Slawomir Smulewicz, John Costigan, Kai Hensler, David Whitby, Sam Wong and Matt Roma as directors (the "Board of Directors") of the Company for the ensuing year.

Mr. Wong is currently the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He has been a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) since May 2009. He has extensive public company experience having been a director and executive officer of numerous public companies in various sectors listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange such as Candelaria Mining Corp., RSI International Systems Inc., and Gunpoint Exploration Ltd.

Mr. Roma is the principal of Roma Capital Corp. a Vancouver based company providing corporate finance, accounting and capital advisory services to private and public companies. In this role, Mr. Roma acts as founder, board member and/or executive officer. Mr. Roma has been a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) since May 2017.

Furthermore, the Shareholders of the Company re-appointed Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year, and authorized the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor.

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Slawomir Smulewicz as President, Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Secretary and Sam Wong as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company (the "Management").

Mr. Smulewicz further stated "The Board of Directors and Management of the Company wish to thank all of the Shareholders for their continued support throughout the years. We look forward to what the future holds for the Company".

About G2 Technologies Corp.

G2 Technologies Corp. is focused on developing opportunities in the energy sector. G2's head office is located in Vancouver, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. Statements in this press release regarding the Company which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, such as the completion of the proposed acquisition. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties such as the risk that the closing of the acquisition may not occur for any reason. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions may not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities may not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements in this news release include the statements that list out the terms of the proposed acquisition. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to factors such as: (i) the decision to not close the acquisition for any reason, including adverse due diligence results or CSE refusal of the acquisition; or (ii) adverse market conditions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

