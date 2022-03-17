Gold Lion Announces Appointment of Shidan Gouran to Board of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - March 17, 2020 – Gold Lion Resources Inc. ("Gold Lion" or the "Company") ((GL ) ((GLIOF ) (FWB:2BC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Shidan Gouran to its board of directors. Mr. Gouran is the founder of Gulf Pearl, a private merchant bank that has provided advisory services to ventures in the mineral processing, natural capital, cleantech and e-waste mining industries.

He was one of the earliest investors in the blockchain sector and a serial entrepreneur who cofounded ventures in the telecommunications, consumer electronics and esports industries, including:

Nuovotel, the first Canadian CLEC to offer wholesale VoIP services in Canada;

Jazinga, the developers of the only Skype approved business communications solution sold through the official Skype Shop, prior to Microsoft's acquisition of Skype;

Home Jinni, the developers of a Smart TV solution that powered the majority of first-generation Android Smart TVs; and

Gamesquare, a gaming venture which is now one of the leading Canadian public companies in the esports sector.

Mr. Gouran studied Pure Mathematics and Theoretical Physics at the University of Western Ontario

The Company also announces that Mr. Christopher Paul has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Secretary and Mr. Oliver Friesen has resigned as a director effective immediately. Gold Lion would like to thank Messrs. Paul and Friesen for their contributions to the Company and wishes them well with their future endeavors. Mr. Borzoo Zare will assume the role of interim Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Secretary while the Company seeks a suitable replacement.

About Gold Lion Resources Inc.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its precious metal focused portfolio including the South Orogrande, Erikson Ridge, Robber Gulch, Cuteye and the Fairview Properties located in Idaho and British Columbia. For more information please visit: https://goldlionresources.com/.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Borzoo Zare, interim Chief Executive Officer

T: 604-687-2038

