Alma Gold Inc. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - February 3, 2022 – Alma Gold Inc. ("Alma" or the "Corporation") ((ALMA ) ALMA, is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set forth in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated December 16, 2021, were approved with the majority of the votes cast in favour of all matters put forth at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") held on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Following the Meeting, Mr. Greg Isenor, Mr. Eugene Hodgson, Mr. Maurice Giroux, Ms. Lauren M. McCrae and Mr. Paul Teniere will serve on the board of directors.

The Company would also like to thank its shareholders for their continued support and participation in the Meeting.

About Alma Gold Inc.

Alma Gold Inc. is a gold-focussed exploration company based in Bedford, Nova Scotia. Alma Gold Inc. through its subsidiary, Karita Gold Corp., is exploring the Karita Gold Project in northern Guinea, and owns the Clarence Stream North Gold Project, in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

For more information on Alma Gold Inc., please visit: https://almagoldinc.com/

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Greg Isenor"

Gregory Isenor

President & Chief Executive Officer

Alma Gold Inc.

Email: gpisenor@karitagold.com

Forward-Looking Statements

