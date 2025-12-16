What's Going On With Rezolve AI Shares Tuesday?

Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported preliminary December revenue results.

Rezolve AI shares are climbing with conviction. Why is RZLV stock surging?

What To Know: Rezolve AI said December is expected to be the strongest month in the company's history, with revenue projected to exceed $17 million.

The company said it expects to exit 2025 with annual recurring revenue exceeding $200 million, based on contracted customer agreements and expected year-end billings. Rezolve said the result surpasses its original objective of $100 million in ARR by year-end and exceeds the $150 million ARR exit-rate guidance issued earlier in the year.

Rezolve said it expects to report a GAAP net loss for the period due to non-cash items and one-time costs, but anticipates achieving positive adjusted EBITDA, citing operating leverage across its platform.

The company reaffirmed its expectation to exit 2026 with annual recurring revenue of $500 million or more, consistent with previously issued guidance. Rezolve said the outlook implies monthly recurring revenue exceeding $40 million by December 2026.

Rezolve said it now serves more than 650 enterprise clients globally across sectors including retail, hospitality, financial services, fashion, beauty and manufacturing. The company said its customer base includes global brands such as Adidas, Burberry, Gucci, H&M, Target, Standard Chartered and Commerzbank.

Rezolve also highlighted platform activity in 2025, including processing more than 51 billion API calls, supporting digital sessions for over 340 million unique mobile users and powering nearly 27 million click-and-collect orders for retail partners.

RZLV Price Action: At the time of writing, Rezolve shares are trading 37% higher at $3.18, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

