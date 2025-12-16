What's Going On With Navan Stock Tuesday? (CORRECTED)

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to compare fiscal 2026 guidance to accurate analyst estimates.

Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN) shares are trading lower Tuesday. The company reported third-quarter financial results on Monday after the market closed.

Navan stock is at significant support. Why is NAVN stock at lows?

What To Know: Navan reported adjusted earnings per share of 14 cents, beating the consensus estimate for a 25 cent-loss. Navan reported revenue of $194.93 million for the third quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $182.04 million.

Gross booking volume increased 40% year-over-year to $2.6 billion during the quarter, while payment volume rose 12% to $1.1 billion.

“We did not see a material impact to our business from travel disruptions related to the government shutdown in October and early November, and we continue to see strong demand in the corporate travel and expense market,” said Amy Butte, CFO of Navan.

“As a reminder, we are a seasonal business. While we are reporting Q3 today, which is our seasonally strongest quarter, when we think about our business we think about it annually over an entire fiscal year.”

The company announced that Butte will depart effective Jan. 9, 2026. Anne Giviskos, chief accounting officer and senior vice president of strategic finance, will assume the role of interim CFO as the board conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

Outlook: Navan sees fourth-quarter revenue of $161 million to $163 million. The company anticipates fiscal 2026 revenue between $685 million and $687 million versus the consensus estimate of $686.47 million.

The weak outlook combined with the departure of the company’s CFO appears to be driving shares lower on Tuesday.

NAVN Price Action: At the time of writing, Navan shares are trading 17.71% lower at $12.04, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.





