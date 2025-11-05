Payoneer Stock Falls Despite Raising FY25 Sales Guidance

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) shares were trading higher but have since reversed. The company reported mixed Q3 financial results.

What To Know: The company reported earning per share of 4 cents, missing the consensus estimate of 6 cents. Revenue totaled $270.85 million, beating the consensus estimate of $263.37 million.



Payoneer raised its fiscal year 2025 sales guidance from between $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion to between $1.05 billion and $1.07 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

Revenue excluding interest income grew 15% year-over-year, driven by 9% volume growth and higher take rates among small and medium-sized business customers. SMB revenue rose 17% year-over-year to $192 million, while Checkout revenue climbed 49% to $9 million.

CEO John Caplan said Payoneer delivered "a record revenue quarter" and noted continued ARPU growth, highlighting over 10 consecutive quarters of year-over-year expansion as the company moves upmarket and broadens product adoption.

PAYO Price Action: At the time of publication, Payoneer shares are trading 10.19% lower at $5.20, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.