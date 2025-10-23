What's Going On With Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp (BACQ) Stock Today?

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BACQ) shares are trending higher Thursday following commentary from Citron Research highlighting the SPAC’s risk-reward profile.

What To Know: Citron Research stated on X that BACQ represents “the most compelling risk/reward stock in the market today,” suggesting the stock could triple without hesitation.

The research firm emphasized that while policymakers debate funding for quantum computing companies that won’t deliver useful returns for years, the real national security opportunity is in Bleichroeder merger partner Merlin Labs, which trades at an approximately $800 million pre-money valuation and has existing Pentagon contracts.

“If the government is serious about strategic technology investments, this is what they should be backing,” Citron said in the post.

Citron contrasted Merlin’s valuation with quantum computing stocks, noting IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) carries a $23 billion market cap on $38 million in revenue (a 340x sales multiple) for technology that remains largely theoretical. Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) trades at $12 billion on $6.7 million in quarterly revenue, representing a 1,796x sales multiple for products a decade from practical application.

By comparison, Merlin Labs, which is set to go public in early 2026 through its business combination with Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp, holds over $105 million in Pentagon contracts and operates autonomous flight systems on five different military aircraft currently. The company has secured C-130J autonomy agreements with USSOCOM and KC-135 programs with the Air Force, alongside partnerships with GE Aerospace and Northrop Grumman, Citron said.

“Autonomous military aviation isn’t optional — it’s as essential as rare earth supply chains and domestic chip manufacturing,” Citron stated. “And you can buy it at 1/25th the valuation of companies selling science experiments.”

Citron noted the SPAC deal provides a net asset value floor at $10, offering downside protection while quantum stocks trade at elevated valuations. On the upside, BACQ could easily rise to $30, Citron said.

On Wednesday, Merlin announced it signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the U.S. Air Force to advance autonomous capabilities for military aircraft in contested environments.

The collaboration will focus on enhancing the government’s Autonomy-Government Reference Architecture to support advanced contingency management for next-generation uncrewed and collaborative air systems. The partnership will explore new approaches to autonomous fault detection, recovery and dynamic mission adaptation.

BACQ Price Action: Bleichroeder shares are seeing a nice boost, up 13.25% at $12.48 at the time of publication on Thursday, per Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading about 3% below its 52-week high and about 20% above its 50-day moving average.

