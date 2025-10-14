Momentus Shares Are Moving Higher Tuesday: What's Fueling The Momentum?

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced a three-year reciprocal services agreement with Solstar Space.

MNTS shares are climbing with conviction. Check the full analysis here.

What To Know: Momentus signed a three-year agreement with Solstar to deliver comprehensive low Earth orbit (LEO) space capabilities. The deal provides a service value of up to $15 million for Momentus' logistics, launch, payload deployment and on-orbit services, as well as Solstar's advanced space-based communications products and services.

The agreement aims to combine Momentus' satellite transport and in-space infrastructure with Solstar's communications technology to deliver LEO capabilities for commercial, government and space agency clients.

Solstar's offerings include inter-satellite data relay, space-to-ground communication and local area Wi-Fi systems. The collaboration will integrate Solstar's communications solutions aboard Momentus Orbital Service Vehicles, with the first joint spaceflight scheduled for February 2026.

Momentus CEO John Rood said the partnership enhances the company's ability to provide spacecraft refueling, repair and on-orbit inspection, as well as defense-grade surveillance and data relay services.

“Our joint efforts enable enhanced surveillance, situational awareness, and defense-grade support for national security missions. This is particularly important as space becomes increasingly congested. Momentus and Solstar are well-positioned to deliver the end-to-end infrastructure that future space architectures demand,” Rood said.

MNTS Price Action: At the time of writing, Momentus shares are up 20.28% at $1.72, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Related Link:

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.