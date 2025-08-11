August 11, 2025 2:53 PM 1 min read

SharpLink Stock Is Trading Higher Monday: What's Going On?

Zinger Key Points

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. SBET shares are volatile Monday after the company entered into securities purchase agreements with five global institutional investors.

What To Know: The $400 million registered direct offering was priced at $21.76 per share and is expected to generate gross proceeds of approximately $400 million before deducting placement agent commissions and other expenses.

Combined with about 598,800 Ethereum ETH/USD held as of Aug. 10 and approximately $200 million in at-the-market proceeds yet to be deployed, the company's ETH holdings are projected to exceed $3 billion in value.

Co-CEO Joseph Chalom said the capital raises of nearly $900 million over the past week reflect investor trust in SharpLink's ETH treasury strategy and Ethereum's potential.

SBET Price Action: At the time of writing, SharpLink stock is trading 1.94% lower at $23.52, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

