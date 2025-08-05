Hims & Hers Stock Is Trading Lower Tuesday: What's Going On?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS stock is trading lower Tuesday after the company reported a second-quarter sales miss on Monday after the market closed.

What To Know: The company reported sales of $544.83 million, missing the consensus estimate of $549.82 million, but representing a 73% year-over-year increase. In addition, the company reported earnings per share of 17 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 14 cents.

Net income climbed to $42.5 million, up from $13.3 million a year ago, and adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $82.2 million. Subscriber count rose 31% year-over-year to 2.44 million, reflecting strong demand for personalized treatment plans.

“It’s never been more clear that we are delivering exactly what millions of people have been waiting for: access to personalized, high-quality care that meets people where they are. From the momentum of our business to the results our customers are achieving, we are more confident than ever that our model is helping people optimize their health and realize the benefits of precision medicine,” said Andrew Dudum, co-founder and CEO.

FY25 Outlook: The company affirmed its sales guidance of between $2.30 billion and $2.40 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion.

Q3 Outlook: Hims & Hers sees sales from $570.00 million to $590.00 million, versus the consensus estimate of $585.42 million.

HIMS Price Action: At the time of writing, Hims & Hers stock is trading 8.13% lower at $58.23, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.