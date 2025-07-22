July 22, 2025 11:51 AM 1 min read

Dragonfly Stock Is Trading Volatile Tuesday: What's Going On?

Dragonfly DPRO shares are trading volatile on Tuesday after the company announced the sale of Commander 3XL Unmanned Aerial Vehicle systems to a defense contractor.

What To Know: Draganfly said it secured an order for its Commander 3XL UAVs from a globally recognized defense firm specializing in persistent surveillance technologies. The systems will be used to enhance perimeter security, early warning, and real-time situational awareness at U.S. and allied military installations.

The company said its Commander 3XL UAV was selected for its modular payload design, extended endurance and AI-enabled mission control, which make it suitable for advanced military-grade surveillance programs.

"This sale marks a significant milestone for Draganfly as we expand our presence in the defense sector," said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. "We are honored that the Commander 3XL has been chosen for integration into one of the world’s most advanced and enduring persistent surveillance platforms."

Draganfly added that the Commander 3XL's flexibility makes it a strong fit for both static and dynamic ISR environments, giving defense clients the ability to adapt to evolving operational demands.

DPRO Price Action: At the time of writing, Dragonfly shares are trading 1.50% lower at $6.09, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

