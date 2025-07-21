Rumble Stock Is Trending This Month: What's Going On?

Rumble RUM has gained momentum over the past month, drawing increased investor attention. Here’s a look at what’s going on.

What To Know: In late June, Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski posted on X that the company aims to complete two major projects this year: Rumble Wallet and Rumble Shorts, the platform's short-form video segment. The company was also added to the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes.

In early July, Pavlovski posted on X that Rumble Ads (RAC) received a major update, including a revamped campaign creation interface and new intelligent targeting features. He said the improved targeting across Rumble's extended network boosted campaign performance by as much as 400% during testing.

On Thursday, the company announced on X that it is assembling a specialized machine learning and AI team to lead development across search functions, content recommendations, creator tools and Rumble Shorts.

Separately, the company announced that it appointed Ian O’Donnell as Vice President for Rumble Cloud. O’Donnell, a 20-year tech sales and marketing veteran, previously held roles at Google Cloud, Microsoft and Accelerate 360. The hire comes as Rumble expands its cloud services, which serve clients including the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the government of El Salvador.

How To Buy Rumble Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Rumble’s case, it is in the Communication Services sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

See Also: Trump’s Economy Is Riding A Tsunami Of Inflows — So Much For ‘Sell America’

RUM Price Action: At the time of writing, Rumble shares are trading 3.96% higher at $10.12, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock