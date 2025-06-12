What's Going On With Volato Group Shares Today?

Volato Group Inc. SOAR shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced a strategic move to acquire M2i Global, a developer of critical mineral supply chains.

What To Know: The deal, detailed in a newly signed non-binding term sheet, will transition Volato from a pure-play aviation company into a dual-platform business with exposure to both aviation software and U.S. critical minerals infrastructure.

Under the terms of the transaction, M2i Global will receive approximately 90% of Volato's common stock on a fully diluted basis, while current Volato shareholders will retain around 10%. The combined entity will be led by Alberto Rosende as CEO, with current Volato CEO Matt Liotta becoming president of the aviation and software division.

The move positions Volato to benefit from federal policies focused on U.S. mineral independence, leveraging M2i's high-value contracts, including an $850 million offtake agreement with NT Minerals. It also preserves Volato's core aviation platforms like Vaunt and Mission Control, which will continue operating under dedicated leadership.

The market responded positively to the announcement, viewing it as a way for Volato to unlock new capital access and scale through diversification, while aligning with national strategic priorities. The deal is pending customary closing conditions.

SOAR Price Action: Volato shares were up 4.15% at $2.26 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

