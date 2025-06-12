What's Going On With Volato Group Shares Today?

Zinger Key Points
- Volato is acquiring M2i Global to pivot into critical minerals while keeping its aviation business intact.
- Volato shares reach $4 in early trading before pulling back on Thursday.
- Historic Summer Setup: 3 "Power Patterns" Triggering in the next 75 Days - Get The Details Now
Volato Group Inc. SOAR shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced a strategic move to acquire M2i Global, a developer of critical mineral supply chains.
What To Know: The deal, detailed in a newly signed non-binding term sheet, will transition Volato from a pure-play aviation company into a dual-platform business with exposure to both aviation software and U.S. critical minerals infrastructure.
Under the terms of the transaction, M2i Global will receive approximately 90% of Volato's common stock on a fully diluted basis, while current Volato shareholders will retain around 10%. The combined entity will be led by Alberto Rosende as CEO, with current Volato CEO Matt Liotta becoming president of the aviation and software division.
The move positions Volato to benefit from federal policies focused on U.S. mineral independence, leveraging M2i's high-value contracts, including an $850 million offtake agreement with NT Minerals. It also preserves Volato's core aviation platforms like Vaunt and Mission Control, which will continue operating under dedicated leadership.
The market responded positively to the announcement, viewing it as a way for Volato to unlock new capital access and scale through diversification, while aligning with national strategic priorities. The deal is pending customary closing conditions.
SOAR Price Action: Volato shares were up 4.15% at $2.26 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.
Read Next:
- Stocks Flat, Dollar Sinks To Over 2-Year Lows After Inflation Data: What’s Driving Markets Thursday?
Image Via Shutterstock.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.