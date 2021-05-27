Why Anaplan's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results. The company also announced CFO David H. Morton, Jr will depart the company later this year.

Anaplan is currently down 12.32% to a price of $49.99. The stock's current volume for the day is 15.74 million, which is approximately 702.27% of its previous 30-day average volume of 2.24 million.

The 50-day moving average price of Anaplan's stock was $56.65 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $86.17 and a low of $41.51 in the past 52 weeks.

