Why PerkinElmer's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

PerkinElmer's (NYSE:PKI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY21 EPS and sales guidance.

PerkinElmer stock is trading up 6.71% to a price of $136.32. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.42 million, which is approximately 181.97% of its previous 30-day average volume of 780.11 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $129.34 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $162.7 and as low as $85.71.

