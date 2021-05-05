fbpx
QQQ
-1.11
331.25
-0.34%
DIA
+ 0.81
340.72
+ 0.24%
SPY
+ 0.04
415.71
+ 0.01%

Why PerkinElmer's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 5, 2021 3:19 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

PerkinElmer's (NYSE:PKI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY21 EPS and sales guidance.

PerkinElmer stock is trading up 6.71% to a price of $136.32. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.42 million, which is approximately 181.97% of its previous 30-day average volume of 780.11 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $129.34 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $162.7 and as low as $85.71.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

  This morning 127 companies reached new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

    This morning 470 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

    Thursday's morning session saw 641 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

  Monday's morning session saw 240 companies set new 52-week highs. read more