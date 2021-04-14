Why Is It Moving? Looking At Apollo Global Management's Price Action Today

The Price And Volume Action In Apollo Global Management's Stock Today

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is currently up 5.5% to a price of $49.84. The stock's current volume for the day is 950.99 thousand, which is approximately 30.05% of its previous 30-day average volume of 3.16 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Apollo Global Management shares are trading higher after Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from Perform to Outperform and announced a $59 price target.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $48.9 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $55.38 and fallen to a low of $33.66.

