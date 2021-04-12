Why Gain Therapeutics's Stock is Up During Today's Session

Gain Therapeutics's Stock Price And Volume Action

Gain Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:GANX) stock is trading up 1.28% to a price of $14.2. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 183.41 thousand, about 58.36% of its recent 30-day volume average of 314.27 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Gain Therapeutics shares are trading higher after multiple firms initiated coverage on the stock with a bullish rating on the stock.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $13.74 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $16.19 and as low as $11.0.

