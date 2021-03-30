Why Hall Of Fame Resort Is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In Hall Of Fame Resort's Stock Today

Hall Of Fame Resort's (NASDAQ:HOFV) stock has been falling Tuesday, down 14.08% to a price of $5.91. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 15.17 million, about 40.46% of its recent 30-day volume average of 37.50 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are trading lower after the company announced cities, teams and logos for its Hall of Fantasy league.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Hall Of Fame Resort's stock was $2.83 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $7.64 and a low of $1.09 in the past 52 weeks.

