Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in VistaGen Therapeutics's Stock Today

VistaGen Therapeutics's Stock Price And Volume Action

VistaGen Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:VTGN) stock is trading up 7.9% to a price of $2.33. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 762.60 thousand, about 16.32% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.67 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: VistaGen Therapeutics shares are trading higher after the company announced its PH10 nasal spray showed a different mechanism of action from benzodiazepines in a preclinical study.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $2.18 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $3.18 and fallen to a low of $0.3.

