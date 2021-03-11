Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in VistaGen Therapeutics's Stock Today
VistaGen Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:VTGN) stock is trading up 7.9% to a price of $2.33. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 762.60 thousand, about 16.32% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.67 million.
Why It's Moving
Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: VistaGen Therapeutics shares are trading higher after the company announced its PH10 nasal spray showed a different mechanism of action from benzodiazepines in a preclinical study.
Further Analysis of Recent Price Action
The stock's 50-day moving average was $2.18 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $3.18 and fallen to a low of $0.3.
