Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in VistaGen Therapeutics's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 11, 2021 11:08 am
Key Points:
  • Why It's Moving Benzinga Pro's realtime breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares VistaGen Therapeutics shares are trading higher after the company announced its PH10 nasal spray showed a different mechanism of action from benzodiazepines in a preclinical study.
  • VistaGen Therapeutics's Stock Price And Volume Action VistaGen Therapeutics's NASDAQVTGN stock is trading up 7.9% to a price of $2.33.
VistaGen Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:VTGN) stock is trading up 7.9% to a price of $2.33. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 762.60 thousand, about 16.32% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.67 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: VistaGen Therapeutics shares are trading higher after the company announced its PH10 nasal spray showed a different mechanism of action from benzodiazepines in a preclinical study.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $2.18 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $3.18 and fallen to a low of $0.3.

