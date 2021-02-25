Why Anaplan's Stock is Down During Today's Session

Anaplan's Stock Price And Volume Action

Anaplan's (NYSE:PLAN) stock has been falling Thursday, down 16.03% to a price of $67.8. The stock's volume is currently 1.08 million, which is roughly 66.36% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.63 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Anaplan shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 guidance.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $73.69 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $86.17 and as low as $26.04.

