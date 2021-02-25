fbpx
QQQ
-4.34
328.47
-1.34%
DIA
-1.60
321.09
-0.5%
SPY
-3.21
395.05
-0.82%
TLT
-2.34
143.18
-1.66%
GLD
-2.71
171.69
-1.6%

Why Pactiv Evergreen's Stock is Down During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 25, 2021 10:21 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Pactiv Evergreen's Stock is Down During Today's Session

Pactiv Evergreen's Stock Price And Volume Action

Pactiv Evergreen's (NASDAQ:PTVE) stock has been falling Thursday, down 14.79% to a price of $14.02. The stock's current volume for the day is 343.39 thousand, which is approximately 77.63% of its previous 30-day average volume of 442.34 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Pactiv Evergreen shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $16.4 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $19.61 and as low as $10.4.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more