Why Pactiv Evergreen's Stock is Down During Today's Session

Pactiv Evergreen's Stock Price And Volume Action

Pactiv Evergreen's (NASDAQ:PTVE) stock has been falling Thursday, down 14.79% to a price of $14.02. The stock's current volume for the day is 343.39 thousand, which is approximately 77.63% of its previous 30-day average volume of 442.34 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Pactiv Evergreen shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $16.4 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $19.61 and as low as $10.4.

