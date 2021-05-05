fbpx
Why Chiasma's Stock Is Surging Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 5, 2021 3:03 pm
Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) shares are trading higher after Amryt announces that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Chiasma in an all-stock combination.

Chiasma is currently up 39.78% to a price of $3.96. The stock's current volume for the day is 100.40 million, which is approximately 6559.73% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.53 million.

The 50-day moving average price of Chiasma's stock was $3.2 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $7.75 and a low of $2.77 in the past 52 weeks.

