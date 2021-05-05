Why Bottomline Technologies's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.

Bottomline Technologies is currently down 17.98% to a price of $37.86. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.21 million, which is approximately 426.69% of its previous 30-day average volume of 284.46 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $46.65 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $55.62 and fallen to a low of $38.03.

