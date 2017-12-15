Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From VLGEA
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($VLGEA)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
Village Super Market, Inc.
VLGEA
:NASDAQ
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Consumer Defensive
Industry:
Grocery Stores
24.79
0 (0%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
24.79
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
21.95 - 31.03
50 Day Moving Avg.
23.43
PE Ratio
16.125
Shares Outstanding
14.19M
Market Cap
351.68M
Trade VLGEA stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Headlines
Press Releases
8-K For Village Super Market Shows Co. Named Robert Sumas CEO, Named William Sumas As Chairman
Eddie Staley
Fri, 15 Dec 2017 15:37:02 -0400
Village Super Market Reports Q1 EPS $0.21 From $0.29 YoY, Sales $386.47M From $389.69M YoY
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 05 Dec 2017 09:02:31 -0400
Village Super Market Q4 EPS $0.47 from $0.60 YoY, Sales $410.68M from $437.30M YoY
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 06 Oct 2017 08:05:58 -0400
Speculating Grocer Consolidation Amid Amazon–Whole Foods Deal
Jayson Derrick
Fri, 16 Jun 2017 12:01:41 -0400
Village Super Market Reports Q3 EPS $0.30 for Class B Shares, Unch on YoY Basis, $0.42 for Class A Shares, Sales $391.984M vs $387.905M YoY
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 07 Jun 2017 08:09:17 -0400
Village Super Market Reports Q2 EPS $0.31 vs $0.32 in Same Qtr. Last Year, Sales $412.215M vs $420.17M YoY
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 08 Mar 2017 09:04:58 -0400
Watching US-Based Convenience Names Amid News BP, Woolworths Will Be Establishing Strategic Partnership in Australia for $1.3B
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 28 Dec 2016 08:49:43 -0400
Village Super Market Reports Q1 EPS $0.29 vs. Prior Year Quarter $0.31, Rev. $389.69M vs. Prior Year Quarter $389.52M
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 07 Dec 2016 09:09:23 -0400
Village Super Market Reports Q4 EPS $0.60 for Class A Shares vs $0.49 in Same Qtr. Last Year, Sales $437.3M
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 06 Oct 2016 08:01:43 -0400
6 Notable Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Tuesday, October 4
Lisa Levin
Mon, 03 Oct 2016 11:40:08 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Village Super Market, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended January 27, 2018
Globe Newswire
5 days ago
Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
Globe Newswire
Dec 15, 2017
Village Super Market, Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended October 28, 2017
Globe Newswire
Dec 05, 2017
Village Super Market, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended July 29, 2017
Globe Newswire
Oct 06, 2017
Village Super Market Announces Forthcoming Change in Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors
Globe Newswire
Sep 25, 2017
Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
Globe Newswire
Sep 15, 2017
Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
Globe Newswire
Jun 16, 2017
Village Super Market, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended April 29, 2017
Globe Newswire
Jun 07, 2017
Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
Globe Newswire
Mar 17, 2017
Village Super Market, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended January 28, 2017
Globe Newswire
Mar 08, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
Village Super Market reports Q2 results
Seeking Alpha
5 days ago
Warren Buffett and the Art of Stock Picking
GuruFocus
Feb 02, 2018
Artko Capital takes position in Village Super Market
Seeking Alpha
Jan 22, 2018
Artko Capital Q4 2017 Commentary
Seeking Alpha
Jan 21, 2018
'Safer' Dividend Consumer Defensive Gains By Philip Morris Are Almost 4X Kellogg's December Best By Broker Bets
Seeking Alpha
Dec 25, 2017
Village Super Market declares $0.25 dividend
Seeking Alpha
Dec 15, 2017
Grocery sector shakeup after Target lands Shipt
Seeking Alpha
Dec 13, 2017
Village Super Market reports Q1 results
Seeking Alpha
Dec 05, 2017
Kroger leads grocers higher as Amazon fears ease
Seeking Alpha
Nov 30, 2017
Newell 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Defensive Gains Are Far More Than Phillip Morris's Best For November
Seeking Alpha
Nov 20, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Earnings
View Earnings
Q2 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-03-07
Rev:
Q3 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-06-06
Rev:
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products