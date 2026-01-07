ChatGPT Thinks Block Stock Will Close At This Price In The Next 60 Days

Shares of Block traded slightly lower over the past month. This pullback follows profit-taking after earlier gains tied to holiday payment volumes and Cash App growth.

Against that backdrop, we ran Block through an AI price-prediction agent powered by OpenAI’s GPT. The goal was not to chase a sensational long-term target, but to see how a data-driven model handicaps the next 60 days for a stock that has become shorthand for the entire fintech trade.

What the AI model is actually predicting

The agent was asked to generate a 60-day outlook for Block, using recent price action and a focused set of technical indicators. At the time of the run, Block traded at $65.21. For the period through Feb. 17, the model’s base-case projection came out to:

Average predicted price: $65.20

$65.20 Implied move: roughly lower over the next month

roughly lower over the next month Signal snapshot: MACD and RSI both skewed negative

The model is saying that, given current momentum and volatility, the most likely path is a modest grind lower from current levels rather than a dramatic reset. Still, broader AI price prediction says that Block could hit $150 by 2030.

Block’s core strength lies in its dual-engine model, Square’s merchant payments processing and Cash App’s consumer-facing Bitcoin and P2P transfers. Recent upticks in gross payment volume signal steady small business adoption, but Bitcoin volatility drags on ecosystem revenue. The model’s neutral-to-bearish short-term view reflects consolidation after the monthly dip, with limited catalysts before Q4 earnings.

Heightened technical signals underscore caution. Negative MACD points to fading momentum, while RSI in neutral territory avoids oversold bounces but flags exhaustion. Block’s ecosystem moat, integrating hardware, software, and crypto, supports resilience, yet macroeconomic headwinds like higher interest rates squeeze transaction margins.

Cash App drives outsized growth, with Bitcoin sales surging amid crypto rebounds under President Trump’s pro-digital asset stance. User monetization through Afterpay buy-now-pay-later adds recurring revenue, but regulatory risks around crypto custody loom large. The AI projection tempers enthusiasm, pricing in near-term sideways action amid broader market rotation.

Square’s international push into emerging markets bolsters long-term prospects, with TPV growth projected for 2026. Enterprise tools like Square for Restaurants gain traction, diversifying beyond SMB dependency. Still, the model sees current levels as fairly valued, with little upside spark until volume accelerates.

Wall Street, for now, is still leaning into that growth. Across major platforms, analysts maintain a Strong Buy consensus with 12-month price targets clustering in the mid $90s to mid $100s. Some of the more aggressive firms see upside into the high $110s if Block maintains its dominant share in mobile payments and fintech ecosystems. Even the median targets imply an upside from current levels.

The AI forecast acts as a short-term reality check, highlighting Block’s stability amid fintech turbulence. Dips like this are often set up for ecosystem-driven rallies, particularly if Bitcoin sustains highs. Investors should watch support for validation of the subtle downside drift.

Image: Shutterstock