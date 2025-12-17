ChatGPT Thinks CrowdStrike Stock Will Close At This Price In The Next 60 Days

Shares of CrowdStrike have traded slightly lower over the past month after investors took profits following strong quarterly results, creating a period of consolidation after a massive year-to-date rally. Still, CrowdStrike has become one of the market's highest-conviction cybersecurity names, backed by strong institutional sponsorship and a secular tailwind of enterprise security spending.

Against that backdrop, we ran CrowdStrike through an AI price-prediction agent powered by OpenAI’s GPT. The goal was not to chase a sensational long-term target, but to see how a data-driven model handicaps the next 16 days for a stock that has become shorthand for the entire AI trade.

What the AI model is actually predicting

The agent was asked to generate a 16-day outlook for CrowdStrike, using recent price action and a focused set of technical indicators. At the time of the run, CrowdStrike traded at $497.24. For the period from Dec. 15 through Jan. 06, the model’s base-case projection came out to:

Average predicted price: $497.50

$497.50 Implied move: slightly higher over the next month

slightly higher over the next month Signal snapshot: MACD and RSI are both skewed mildly positive but not signaling strong momentum

The model is saying that, given current momentum and volatility, the most likely path is a modest grind higher from current levels rather than a dramatic reset. Still, broader AI price prediction says that CrowdStrike could hit $1,500 by 2030.

This narrow, positive forecast from the AI agent suggests the short-term selling pressure that followed the company’s recent earnings report may be nearing exhaustion, finding a temporary floor around the current price. It captures the tension between the stock’s premium valuation, which screens as expensive on traditional checks, and the undeniable strength of the underlying business fundamentals. While the technical setup for CrowdStrike is showing mixed signals, with some analysts noting a falling Relative Strength Index (RSI) curve, the price action has held steady, reflecting an equilibrium between buyers and sellers.

CrowdStrike's performance is structurally tied to the accelerated shift toward cloud-native security adoption by enterprises worldwide. As organizations expand their attack surfaces with the mass deployment of AI-driven applications and hybrid-cloud infrastructure, they are consolidating their security architecture onto unified platforms like the Falcon platform to fight tool sprawl and reduce operational overhead. This is leading to significant expansion opportunities for CrowdStrike, whose business model thrives on cross-selling its growing suite of security modules.

The company recently reinforced its position with standout fiscal third-quarter results, posting record operating income and accelerating its Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth. Net new ARR for the quarter was a record $265 million, marking a substantial 73% year-over-year increase, and bringing total ARR to $4.92 billion. This rapid ARR expansion, driven by massive adoption of its Falcon Flex subscription model, validates the company's platform-led strategy during a period when businesses are prioritizing efficiency and cybersecurity spending.

The most significant tailwind for CrowdStrike, and the reason it has become shorthand for the ‘AI trade’ in cybersecurity, is its integration of AI-augmented threat detection. The company has focused on embedding AI across its Falcon platform, from its foundational Threat Graph to the recently launched Threat AI, an agentic threat intelligence system. This approach is not just about endpoint protection anymore. It’s about providing a unified defense across cloud workloads, identity, and data protection, positioning CrowdStrike as the "armor and intelligence layer" for the new "agentic era" of computing.

Wall Street, for now, is still leaning into that growth. Across major platforms, analysts maintain a Strong Buy consensus with 12-month price targets clustering in the mid-$500s to low-$600s. Some of the more aggressive firms see upside into the high-$600s if CrowdStrike maintains its dominant share in cloud-native endpoint and extended detection and response (XDR). Even the median targets imply 10% to 15% upside from current levels.

The AI forecast can be viewed as a short-term temperature check on market positioning and high-frequency trading after a recent sell-off, not a verdict on whether CrowdStrike's long-term dominance in cybersecurity spending is over.

Image: Shutterstock