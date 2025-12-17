ChatGPT Thinks Palantir Stock Will Close At This Price In The Next 60 Days

Shares of Palantir Technologies traded slightly higher over the past month, a solid continuation of its exceptional year as the market’s premier artificial intelligence pure-play. The stock is currently reflecting intense investor interest driven by its rapidly adopted Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP).

Against that backdrop, we ran Palantir Technologies through an AI price-prediction agent powered by OpenAI’s GPT. The goal was not to chase a sensational long-term target, but to see how a data-driven model handicaps the next 60 days for a stock that has become shorthand for the entire AI trade.

What the AI model is actually predicting

The agent was asked to generate a 2-month outlook for Palantir Technologies, using recent price action and a focused set of technical indicators. At the time of the run, Palantir traded at $184. For the period from Dec. 16 through Feb. 10, the model’s base-case projection came out to:

Average predicted price: $187

$187 Implied move: roughly higher over the next month

roughly higher over the next month Signal snapshot: The technical indicators (MACD and RSI) both skewed positive

The model is saying that, given current momentum and volatility, the most likely path is a modest grind higher from current levels rather than a dramatic reset. Still, broader AI price prediction says that Palantir Technologies could hit $180-$250 by 2030, which illustrates the massive long-term upside baked into the current valuation.

The primary driver of Palantir's meteoric rise and a core factor in the AI model's bullish bias is the commercial success of its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). Designed to help enterprises quickly integrate generative AI models into their operations, AIP is seeing accelerating adoption. Recent reports show a significant surge in commercial customers and contract value, moving the company beyond its historically dominant, but sometimes volatile, government segment. This commercial expansion is crucial for transforming Palantir from a specialist vendor to a true enterprise software giant.

The model’s conservative short-term forecast, despite a positive technical signal, likely reflects the extreme valuation Palantir currently commands. Trading at high multiples of forward sales and earnings, the stock has already priced in several years of phenomenal growth. This high valuation acts as a form of resistance, making every percentage point increase harder to earn. The market is showing minimal tolerance for any misstep in earnings or customer growth, meaning even a small hiccup could trigger a sharp pullback.

Despite the valuation risk, the dual-positive signal from the MACD and RSI indicators suggests the bullish momentum is not yet exhausted. A positive MACD crossing indicates strengthening buying pressure, while an RSI below the ‘overbought’ threshold (typically 70) suggests there is still room for the stock to run without immediately triggering a significant wave of selling. This technical read-out supports the model’s prediction of a gentle upward trend.

Palantir's deep roots in government and defense contracts via its Gotham platform provide a unique level of stability and trust that few other AI pure-plays can match. This reliable revenue stream serves as a strong foundation while its newer Foundry and AIP platforms focus on explosive commercial growth. The company's ability to successfully bridge the complex data-analysis needs of governments and multinational corporations places it in a commanding position in the rapidly expanding data and AI market.

Wall Street, for now, is still leaning into that growth. Across major platforms, analysts maintain a Hold consensus with 12-month price targets clustering in the mid-$180s to mid-$190s. Some of the more aggressive firms see upside into the high-$200s if Palantir Technologies maintains its dominant share in AI-powered data analytics software. Even the median targets imply a 5% to 10% upside from current levels, largely mirroring the model's prediction of a slow, positive trend.

The AI forecast can be viewed as a short-term temperature check on how quickly the market might be willing to reopen the multiple after a shakeout, not a verdict on whether Palantir’s AI run is over.

Image: Shutterstock