Range
1.67 - 1.71
Vol / Avg.
2K/170.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.06 - 20.52
Mkt Cap
33.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.71
P/E
-
EPS
-103.36
Shares
19.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Zhangmen Education Inc is a online education company in China focused on providing personalized online courses to K-12 students. The core course offerings encompass one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all core K-12 academic subjects.

Earnings

Q3 2021
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q4 2021
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Zhangmen Education Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zhangmen Education (ZME) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zhangmen Education (NYSE: ZME) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zhangmen Education's (ZME) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zhangmen Education (ZME) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zhangmen Education (NYSE: ZME) was reported by Morgan Stanley on July 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting ZME to rise to within 12 months (a possible 673.81% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zhangmen Education (ZME)?

A

The stock price for Zhangmen Education (NYSE: ZME) is $1.68 last updated Today at 4:50:50 PM.

Q

Does Zhangmen Education (ZME) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zhangmen Education.

Q

When is Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) reporting earnings?

A

Zhangmen Education’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Zhangmen Education (ZME) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zhangmen Education.

Q

What sector and industry does Zhangmen Education (ZME) operate in?

A

Zhangmen Education is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.