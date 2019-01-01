Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$0.190
Quarterly Revenue
$34M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$177.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Vitru using advanced sorting and filters.
Vitru Questions & Answers
When is Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) reporting earnings?
Vitru (VTRU) is scheduled to report earnings on August 24, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)?
The Actual EPS was $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.06.
What were Vitru’s (NASDAQ:VTRU) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $23.5M, which beat the estimate of $22.9M.
