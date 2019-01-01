QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
0.09/0.22%
52 Wk
39.32 - 59.29
Mkt Cap
5.3B
Payout Ratio
20.93
Open
-
P/E
97.61
EPS
0.89
Shares
135.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Vitrolife AB is a medical device company. It develops, produces, and markets products for creating, prolonging, and improving life. The company's geographical segment includes EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), North & South America, Japan & Pacific, and Asia. The company's product categories include Oocyte retrieval Needles; Sperm processing; IVF media and oil; Micromanipulation pipettes; Labware; Benchtop incubators; Time-lapse systems; Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT); Cryopreservation; Laser and imaging systems, and Lab QC systems.

Vitrolife Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vitrolife (VTRLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vitrolife (OTCPK: VTRLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vitrolife's (VTRLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vitrolife.

Q

What is the target price for Vitrolife (VTRLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vitrolife

Q

Current Stock Price for Vitrolife (VTRLY)?

A

The stock price for Vitrolife (OTCPK: VTRLY) is $39.32 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 20:39:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vitrolife (VTRLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vitrolife.

Q

When is Vitrolife (OTCPK:VTRLY) reporting earnings?

A

Vitrolife does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vitrolife (VTRLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vitrolife.

Q

What sector and industry does Vitrolife (VTRLY) operate in?

A

Vitrolife is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.