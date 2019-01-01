Vitrolife AB is a medical device company. It develops, produces, and markets products for creating, prolonging, and improving life. The company's geographical segment includes EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), North & South America, Japan & Pacific, and Asia. The company's product categories include Oocyte retrieval Needles; Sperm processing; IVF media and oil; Micromanipulation pipettes; Labware; Benchtop incubators; Time-lapse systems; Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT); Cryopreservation; Laser and imaging systems, and Lab QC systems.